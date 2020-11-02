Mon, 02 Nov 2020

News RELEASES

International

U.S., India and Brazil home to half world's coronavirus cases

A renewed surge of coronavirus cases around the world has seen the global tally surpass the 46 million mark. 48 ...

Moderate Arab states reportedly concerned Trump will be defeated

TEL AVIV, Israel - The UAE and Bahrain, both of which have recently concluded diplomatic ties with Israel, are hoping ...

Search and rescue operations continuing in aftermath of Turkish quake

ANKARA, Turkey, November 01 (ANI): The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey's Aegean region rose to 58 on Sunday, ...

Quebec City police have alleged Halloween night knifeman in custody

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, Canada - Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people ...

Republicans lining up legal grounds to challenge election result

Two countervailing forces are competing to determine the outcome of the 2020 elections' highest-stakes contests before the close of voting ...

International community silent as Israel ok's 5,000 settlement homes

The international community has been criticized by a top United Nations official for it's silence over a dramatic upturn in ...

Business

Manufacturing purchasing managers index in China dips slightly

People work at a girder factory in Dushan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 20, 2020. Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway is ...

Dubai plans $1.785bn environmental and sustainability initiatives

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai has unveiled significant new environmental and sustainability initiatives worth AED 6.6 billion ($1.785 billion). Chief among ...

Parent of British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia awash in red ink

LONDON, UK - International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), which owns British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia, among other, says the ...

U.S. stocks end week lower after hit on technology stocks

NEW YORK, New York, Oct. 30 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday, as a pronounced slide ...

ESPN to downsize coverage of Super Bowl LV

With no relief from the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, ESPN began notifying its executives not to make travel plans for ...

Hong Kong index drops nearly 500 points as U.S. dollar jumps again

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stocks finally caught up with their global counterparts on Friday, with major indices in all ...

Movie Review

Tampopo