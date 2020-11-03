Tue, 03 Nov 2020

International

Trump claims simply untrue, U.S. economy far from world's best

WASHINGTON, DC - In February this year U.S. President Donald Trump assured us that he had generated the 'BEST USA ...

Trumps appears to be paving way for Dr Anthony Fauci's ouster

FLORIDA, November 2 (ANI): During the last leg of the U.S. Presidential election campaign, President Donald Trump on Sunday evening ...

Change in U.S. policy said to 'discriminate' against American Arabs

When I was born back in 1955, East Jerusalem was part of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. In June 1967, ...

U.S., India and Brazil home to half world's coronavirus cases

A renewed surge of coronavirus cases around the world has seen the global tally surpass the 46 million mark. 48 ...

Moderate Arab states reportedly concerned Trump will be defeated

TEL AVIV, Israel - The UAE and Bahrain, both of which have recently concluded diplomatic ties with Israel, are hoping ...

Search and rescue operations continuing in aftermath of Turkish quake

hasANKARA, Turkey, November 01 (ANI): The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey's Aegean region has risen to 62.Turkish Health ...

Business

Stocks in Tokyo split, Nikkei 225 rises, Topix index falls

TOKYO, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed mixed Monday as investors bought back and sold a wide range of ...

Record 56,605 new Hyundai vehicles took to Indian roads in October

The festive season rush, rise in customer preference for private transport and the pent up demand due to inactivity in ...

Manufacturing purchasing managers index in China dips slightly

People work at a girder factory in Dushan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 20, 2020. Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway is ...

Dubai plans $1.785bn environmental and sustainability initiatives

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai has unveiled significant new environmental and sustainability initiatives worth AED 6.6 billion ($1.785 billion). Chief among ...

Parent of British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia awash in red ink

LONDON, UK - International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), which owns British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia, among other, says the ...

ESPN to downsize coverage of Super Bowl LV

With no relief from the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, ESPN began notifying its executives not to make travel plans for ...

Movie Review

Spenser Confidential