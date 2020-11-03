Tue, 03 Nov 2020

International

Trump claims simply untrue, U.S. economy far from world's best

WASHINGTON, DC - In February this year U.S. President Donald Trump assured us that he had generated the 'BEST USA ...

Trumps appears to be paving way for Dr Anthony Fauci's ouster

FLORIDA, November 2 (ANI): During the last leg of the U.S. Presidential election campaign, President Donald Trump on Sunday evening ...

Change in U.S. policy said to 'discriminate' against American Arabs

When I was born back in 1955, East Jerusalem was part of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. In June 1967, ...

U.S., India and Brazil home to half world's coronavirus cases

A renewed surge of coronavirus cases around the world has seen the global tally surpass the 46 million mark. 48 ...

Moderate Arab states reportedly concerned Trump will be defeated

TEL AVIV, Israel - The UAE and Bahrain, both of which have recently concluded diplomatic ties with Israel, are hoping ...

Search and rescue operations continuing in aftermath of Turkish quake

hasANKARA, Turkey, November 01 (ANI/Big News Network): The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey's Aegean region has risen to ...

Business

U.S. and global sharemarkets make positive gains ahead of U.S. poll

NEW YORK, New York - Industrial stocks in the U.S. did well Monday, while the technology sector made gains, but ...

New York City tech giant sets up shop in Galway

CO GALWAY, Ireland - Diligent Corporation, a governance software company whose products are used by nearly 700,000 board directors and ...

Record 56,605 new Hyundai vehicles took to Indian roads in October

The festive season rush, rise in customer preference for private transport and the pent up demand due to inactivity in ...

Manufacturing purchasing managers index in China dips slightly

People work at a girder factory in Dushan County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 20, 2020. Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway is ...

Dubai plans $1.785bn environmental and sustainability initiatives

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai has unveiled significant new environmental and sustainability initiatives worth AED 6.6 billion ($1.785 billion). Chief among ...

Parent of British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia awash in red ink

LONDON, UK - International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), which owns British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia, among other, says the ...

Certain Women