HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking Hong Kong's tally to 5,355.

Of the newly-reported cases, six had a travel history during the incubation period, and the remaining one was a local case with unknown source of infection, the CHP said. (Hong Kong-COVID-19)

- - - -

MOSCOW -- Russia added 19,404 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 1,712,858, the country's coronavirus response center said Thursday.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 5,255 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally of infections to 450,436, the center said in a statement. (Russia-Coronavirus)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has enacted two new laws banning smoking in public places and asking businesses to take on extra land, energy and cost-saving practices, the Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.

Top members of the DPRK's parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) Presidium, held a meeting on Wednesday and adopted the two laws. (DPRK-Smoking-Energy Saving)

- - - -

SEOUL -- Five more U.S. soldiers and five other individuals in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

The USFK said in a statement that 10 USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with COVID-19 after arriving in South Korea between Oct. 23 and Nov. 3. (S.Korea-COVID-19-US Soldiers)

- - - -

BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that he stands ready to work with his Fijian counterpart, Jioji Konrote, to promote the China-Fiji comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights, so as to bring more benefits to the two countries and peoples.

Xi made the remarks in an exchange of congratulatory messages with Konrote to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. (China-Fiji-Ties)