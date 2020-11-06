Fri, 06 Nov 2020

U.S. presidential election in jaw-dropping finish

WASHINGTON, DC - In a virtual re-run of 2016, President Donald Trump has defied all the polls which saw him ...

Washington pressuring countries in Latin America to shun China

On August 20, 2018, El Salvador's leftist then-president Salvador Sanchez Ceren announced on national television that El Salvador would break ...

U.S. formalizes exit from Paris Climate Accord

WASHINGTON, DC, November 4 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday officially left the Paris climate accord, The Hill reported. On ...

U.S. stock markets shrug off election uncertainty, advance around 2%

NEW YORK, New York - Election uncertainty in the United States played little part in trading on Wall Street Tuesday.With ...

Fears for Covid-19 spread after typhoon wreaks havoc in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines - "Super storm" Typhoon Rolly has left several towns inaccessible and destroyed thousands of homes in the Philippines, ...

Law enforcement officials seek to calm U.S. voters as tensions rise

As tensions mounted on the eve of a bitterly contested presidential election Tuesday, law enforcement officials assured voters they can ...

Business

Section
Sh`res on Hong Kong take off, key index jumps 741 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose sharply on Thursday as it appeared Joe Biden's chances of winning the ...

Amit Mookim appointed President of TiE Mumbai commencing this month

MUMBAI, Maharashtra, India - November 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai announces Amit Mookim as the President of TiE ...

Technology stocks fire up Wall Street, Nasdaq gains 3.85%

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street was sharply higher at the close on Wednesday despite divisions across the country, ...

Australian exports to China banned by Chinese government

BEIJING, China] November 3 (ANI): As tensions between Australia and China rise, Beijing is expected to ban imports of Australian ...

Partnership with Reliance Jio to boost Netflix in Asia

LOS GATOS, California, November 2 (ANI): Streamer Netflix's partnership with broadband and mobile giant Reliance Jio has resulted in a ...

New York City tech giant sets up shop in Galway

CO GALWAY, Ireland - Diligent Corporation, a governance software company whose products are used by nearly 700,000 board directors and ...

