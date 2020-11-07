Sat, 07 Nov 2020

News RELEASES

International

Trump flurry of lawsuits is no game-changer

The flurry of lawsuits hastily filed by President Trump's campaign and its Republican allies to stop counting votes and to ...

U.S. on verge of another Civil War

This writer, like millions of others from around the world, have been anxiously watching the slowly-unfolding results of the U.S. ...

Executives accused of harassing editor of newsletter critical of eBay

BOSTON, Massachusetts - Two former eBay, Inc. executives were indicted this by a federal grand jury in Boston iover a ...

U.S. presidential election in jaw-dropping finish

WASHINGTON, DC - In a virtual re-run of 2016, President Donald Trump has defied all the polls which saw him ...

Washington pressuring countries in Latin America to shun China

On August 20, 2018, El Salvador's leftist then-president Salvador Sanchez Ceren announced on national television that El Salvador would break ...

U.S. formalizes exit from Paris Climate Accord

WASHINGTON, DC, November 4 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday officially left the Paris climate accord, The Hill reported. On ...

Business

Wall Street finishes flat Friday, dollar woes continue

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were flat on Friday as election counting stagnated with little change on the ...

Chinese net-zero goals risk risk oil and gas partnerships with Russia

BEIJING, China - China's pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 appears to have taken Russia by surprise, exposing a ...

Stockmarkets in Asia divert in different directions

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in an unremarkable end to the week's trading in Asia on Friday. With ...

International group CSC to expand operations in Ireland

GOREY, Co Wexford - CSC, one of the world's largest privately-held businesses providing financial, corporate administration, and depositary services to ...

751,000 jobless workers filed applications in U.S. last week

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. unemployment benefit claims declined slightly last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, but remain elevated by ...

Amit Mookim appointed President of TiE Mumbai commencing this month

MUMBAI, Maharashtra, India - November 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mumbai announces Amit Mookim as the President of TiE ...

Movie Review

