Wed, 11 Nov 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
71
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Biden's foreign policy should be up to State Department, not Pentagon

Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as America's next president! People all over this pandemic-infested, war-torn and poverty-stricken world ...

Philippine agencies recording surge in child abuse

For the children who are the most vulnerable in contracting COVID-19, there is another threat that lingers inside their homes ...

Pfizer and BioNTech on track to have virus vaccine approved this year

A breakthrough on a potential vaccine for Covid-19 has been announced causing widespread excitement around the world. Pfizer Inc's PFE.N ...

Russian and Chinese governments alone in not congratulating Biden

Officials in Moscow and Beijing have declined to comment on the outcome of the US presidential election, saying they will ...

UN secretary-general presses for net zero carbon emissions

Although more Governments and businesses are committing to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the world is still falling far short ...

Single case of coronavirus reported in Shanghai

Staff members inquire information of passengers at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, east China, March 15, 2020. (Photo ...

Business

Section
Technology stocks in U.S. dive, Nasdaq loses 160 points

NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks were sharply lower in the U.S. on Tuesday, providing a drag on the ...

Rate of increase in unemployment in France, highest since 1975

PARIS, France, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- France's unemployment rate increased to nine percent in the third quarter of 2020, with ...

Hong Kong stock market debutant soars 40 percent above offer price

Photo taken on June 21, 2019 shows the headquarters of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group in Beijing, China. ...

Chinese bike manufacturers rake in billions of yuan

BEIJING, China, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's major bicycle manufacturers saw their profits surge 22 percent year on year in ...

Demand for agricultural products in Myanmar declining

U Cho, a sixty-one-year-old farmer from the Mandalay region, in central Myanmar, has had to overcome severe difficulties all of ...

Covid-19 lockdown hands Telkom a 'mixed bag' of financial results

Despite a surge in data revenue during the coronavirus lockdown, some segments of Telkom's business took a hit, with the ...

Movie Review

A Monster Calls
Monster Calls