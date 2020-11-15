Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
National elections in Libya will take place on Christmas Eve, 24 December 2021, Stephanie Williams, the head of the UN ...
The latest daily case count of 194,610 refreshed the previous nationwide record of 143,408 set on the previous day, pushing ...
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo embarked Friday on a 10-day, seven-nation trip to Europe and the ...
PASIG CITY, Philippines, Nov. 13 (PIA) -- The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has dispatched all of its disaster ...
PARIS, France - French forces have killed Bah ag Moussa, a military leader of al-Qaeda's North Africa wing, during an ...
CAIRO, Egypt - A helicopter carrying nine international peacekeepers has crashed on Thursday in the vicinity of Sharm el-Sheikh in ...
CYBERJAYA, MALAYSIA - Sri Themudu's seasonal business, Diyaa Confectionary, is a success story at a time many businesses are struggling ...
NEW YORK, New York - Despite the sharp resurgence in Covid-19 cases across America, stock traders dug their heels in ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Prices of goods and services in Ireland for the year to Otober were down 1.50%, compared to ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were unwanted on Friday, with falls being recorded across-the-board.In Tokyo the Nikkei 225 ...
BEIJING, China - Chinese entertainment giant Tencent, owner of Riot Games, showed a profit of $5.88 billion in the third ...
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the 23rd China-ASEAN leaders' meeting, which is held via video link, at the Great Hall ...