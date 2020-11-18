Wed, 18 Nov 2020

U.S. law enforcement officials arrest man 50 years after his escape

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania - An 18-year old youth who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison fifty years ago has been captured - ...

Ireland praises migrant healthcare workers, then kicks them out

CNN in a weekend report has highlighted alleged grave injustices being metered out to frontline health workers helping to stem ...

Chinese spacecraft on track to reach Mars in February

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) releases mid-flight images of Mars probe Tianwen-1 as the country's National Day coincides with ...

News Corp accused of using science to promote tobacco products

More smoke and mirrors from Rupert Murdoch, as News Corp gets all "scientific" with Big Tobacco, writes Rhys Muldoon.WITH PROFITS ...

Macron hestitatingly greets outgoing U.S. secretary of state

PARIS, France - France's Emmanuel Macron met on Monday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a staunch defender of ...

Taliban reportedly takes heavy toll in Afghan provinces

KABUL, Afghanistan, November 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Interior Affairs on Sunday released a list of 70 Taliban commanders killed ...

Stocks in Japan dip but gains recorded across most other Asian fronts

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday, falling in Japan but attracting buyers in other jurisdictions.At ...

Spozhmai Maiwandi who spent 3 decades at VOA News passes away

WASHINGTON, DC - Pioneering journalist Spozhmai Maiwandi, who fled her home in Kabul, Afghanistan, in the 1980s and spent the ...

U.S. stocks lose ground on profit-taking, disappointing retail sales

NEW YORK, New York - Lower retail sales in the United States, and profit-taking following the record highs of Monday ...

Trump to push through oil drilling leases in Alaskan wildlife refuge

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration is moving to finalize the sale of controversial oil drilling leases in a wildlife ...

First expressway in Laos preparing for its opening to traffic

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 21, 2020 shows the Vientiane-Vangvieng section of the China-Laos expressway (R) next to a bridge ...

Cork and Ireland's South West welcomes multi-million euro R&D facility

SAN DIEGO, California - Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, will establish a Research and Development facility ...

