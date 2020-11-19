Thu, 19 Nov 2020

International

DRC declares latest Ebola epidemic at an end

An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus disease in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is over, the government announced on ...

Colombian Navy discovers submarine used by drug traffickers

Central and South American drug runners are continuing to create new specialized smuggling vessels to move narcotics into the U.S., ...

Trump says bringing wars to 'successful and responsible conclusion'

WASHINGTON, DC - In an astonishing statement, the Trump administration has announced it is ending the wars in Iraq and ...

Trump fires head of Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency

WASHINGTON, DC - Barely two weeks after the polls closed in an election he is now projected to lose, U.S. ...

Spozhmai Maiwandi who spent 3 decades at VOA News passes away

WASHINGTON, DC - Pioneering journalist Spozhmai Maiwandi, who fled her home in Kabul, Afghanistan, in the 1980s and spent the ...

U.S. law enforcement officials arrest man 50 years after his escape

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania - An 18-year old youth who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison fifty years ago has been captured - ...

Business

Section
Little movement in equity and FX markets in Asia on Thursday

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia on Thursday were decidedly mixed.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 93.80 points or ...

Malaysian state of Malacca calls halt to $10.5b harborside development

The Malaysian state of Malacca has terminated a $10.5 billion Chinese-supported harbor development project because the developer had failed to ...

U.S. stocks tumble, major indices lose average 1 percent

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street closed decidedly lower on Wednesday, with all the major indices losing ground.The surging ...

Limerick to be home to new international headquarters for Phoenix firm

CO LIMERICK, Ireland - An integrated payment and credential software solution company for campus environments, has announced it will create ...

China and Russia agree support for each other's pandemic fight-back

BEIJING, China Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China and Russia on Tuesday reviewed their investment cooperation progress and agreed to make ...

