An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus disease in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is over, the government announced on ...
Central and South American drug runners are continuing to create new specialized smuggling vessels to move narcotics into the U.S., ...
WASHINGTON, DC - In an astonishing statement, the Trump administration has announced it is ending the wars in Iraq and ...
WASHINGTON, DC - Barely two weeks after the polls closed in an election he is now projected to lose, U.S. ...
WASHINGTON, DC - Pioneering journalist Spozhmai Maiwandi, who fled her home in Kabul, Afghanistan, in the 1980s and spent the ...
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania - An 18-year old youth who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison fifty years ago has been captured - ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia on Thursday were decidedly mixed.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 93.80 points or ...
The Malaysian state of Malacca has terminated a $10.5 billion Chinese-supported harbor development project because the developer had failed to ...
NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street closed decidedly lower on Wednesday, with all the major indices losing ground.The surging ...
CO LIMERICK, Ireland - An integrated payment and credential software solution company for campus environments, has announced it will create ...
BEIJING, China Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China and Russia on Tuesday reviewed their investment cooperation progress and agreed to make ...
