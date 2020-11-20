Fri, 20 Nov 2020

International

Section
Australian Federal Police urged to investigate alleged war crimes

CANBERRA, ACT, Australia - The inquiry into Australian Special Forces' misconduct in Afghanistan has found evidence of war crimes involving ...

U.S. reportedly considered abducting Assange from Ecuadorian embassy

Witness statements towards the journalistic integrity of Julian Assange have been heard in court, debunking various myths in the process. ...

DRC declares latest Ebola epidemic at an end

An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus disease in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is over, the government announced on ...

Colombian Navy discovers submarine used by drug traffickers

Central and South American drug runners are continuing to create new specialized smuggling vessels to move narcotics into the U.S., ...

Trump says bringing wars to 'successful and responsible conclusion'

WASHINGTON, DC - In an astonishing statement, the Trump administration has announced it is ending the wars in Iraq and ...

Trump fires head of Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency

WASHINGTON, DC - Barely two weeks after the polls closed in an election he is now projected to lose, U.S. ...

Business

Section
Wall St reverses course after Congress commits to Covid relief talks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were on a slippery slope early on Thursday after jobs data revealed a ...

Etihad Airways and El Al to jointly operate Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi flights

DUBAI, UAE Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s Etihad Airways and Israel's flag carrier El Al have ...

Little movement in equity and FX markets in Asia on Thursday

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia on Thursday were decidedly mixed.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 93.80 points or ...

Malaysian state of Malacca calls halt to $10.5b harborside development

The Malaysian state of Malacca has terminated a $10.5 billion Chinese-supported harbor development project because the developer had failed to ...

Limerick to be home to new international headquarters for Phoenix firm

CO LIMERICK, Ireland - An integrated payment and credential software solution company for campus environments, has announced it will create ...

China and Russia agree support for each other's pandemic fight-back

BEIJING, China Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China and Russia on Tuesday reviewed their investment cooperation progress and agreed to make ...

