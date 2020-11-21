Sat, 21 Nov 2020

International

U.S. President Trump makes virtual appearance at Apec meet

Leaders from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum held a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss ways to revive their ...

Trump considering designating BDS movement as anti-Semitic

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has visited an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, a first by a ...

Geogia officially won by Biden, first Democrat to win in 30 years

ATLANTA, Georgia - Joe Biden has won Georgia, scoring a rare win in a Southern state that hadn't backed a ...

Australian Federal Police urged to investigate alleged war crimes

CANBERRA, ACT, Australia - The inquiry into Australian Special Forces' misconduct in Afghanistan has found evidence of war crimes involving ...

U.S. reportedly considered abducting Assange from Ecuadorian embassy

Witness statements towards the journalistic integrity of Julian Assange have been heard in court, debunking various myths in the process. ...

DRC declares latest Ebola epidemic at an end

An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus disease in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is over, the government announced on ...

Business

Virus fears pressure U.S. stock markets, dollar ends mixed

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street closed weaker on Friday as concern over the raging coronavirus was offset by ...

One of Australia's biggest builders facing insolvency crisis

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - One of Australia's biggest builders, Grocon, is technically insolvent with 52 of its subsidiaries in the ...

Mixed performance on Asian markets Friday, Japanese stocks decline

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday.In Japan and Australia sellers had the upper hand, while ...

Buzzfeed buys HuffPost, Verizon buys part of Buzzfeed

NEW YORK, New York - HuffPost, formerly The Huffington Post, has been taken over again.After being bought up by AOL ...

Etihad Airways and El Al to jointly operate Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi flights

DUBAI, UAE Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s Etihad Airways and Israel's flag carrier El Al have ...

Little movement in equity and FX markets in Asia on Thursday

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia on Thursday were decidedly mixed.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 93.80 points or ...

Movie Review

