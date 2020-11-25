Wed, 25 Nov 2020

International

White House formally engages in transition to Biden presidency

WASHINGTON, DC - The General Services Administration has ascertained that President-elect Joe Biden is the "apparent winner" of the November ...

Microsoft to increase Dublin workforce to 2,700

DUBLIN, Ireland - Microsoft Ireland is to create 200 engineering roles to strengthen its existing Dublin-based team of over 600 ...

Trump-appointed head of VOA has authority dashed by court judgement

The chief executive overseeing the Voice of America and its sister networks has acted unconstitutionally in investigating what he claimed ...

Nicaraguan passenger truck crashes, killing 17, injuring dozens

MANAGUA, Nicaragua, November 24 (ANI): At least seventeen people died and 25 others sustained injuries in a single-vehicle road collision ...

Investigators in Xinjiang blocked by Chinese government

Investigators looking for evidence of forced labor in clothing supply chains in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang on behalf ...

U.S. pulls out of international open skies treaty

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States is no longer a party to the Open Skies Treaty. The U.S, formerly left ...

Sharp gains on Japanese and Australian stock markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks mostly strengthened in the Asian trading zone on Tuesday. The biggest mover was the Japanese ...

China's double-digit export growth surprises analysts

SHANGHAI, China - China's double-digit export growth has surprised analysts, lifting hopes for a faster recovery as the COVID-19 crisis ...

Irish government to help small business sector cope with Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government on Monday opened a new scheme to help small businesses prepare for Britain's exit ...

Brits and Canadians agree to transitional trade pact for after Brexit

OTTAWA, Canada, November 22 (ANI): Canada and the United Kingdom have reached an interim post-Brexit trade agreement, Canadian Prime Minister ...

France to ease restrictions between now and January

PARIS, France - Aware that the French are becoming weary of lockdown and need to have a better sense of ...

