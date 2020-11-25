Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON, DC - The General Services Administration has ascertained that President-elect Joe Biden is the "apparent winner" of the November ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Microsoft Ireland is to create 200 engineering roles to strengthen its existing Dublin-based team of over 600 ...
The chief executive overseeing the Voice of America and its sister networks has acted unconstitutionally in investigating what he claimed ...
MANAGUA, Nicaragua, November 24 (ANI): At least seventeen people died and 25 others sustained injuries in a single-vehicle road collision ...
Investigators looking for evidence of forced labor in clothing supply chains in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang on behalf ...
WASHINGTON, DC - The United States is no longer a party to the Open Skies Treaty. The U.S, formerly left ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks mostly strengthened in the Asian trading zone on Tuesday. The biggest mover was the Japanese ...
SHANGHAI, China - China's double-digit export growth has surprised analysts, lifting hopes for a faster recovery as the COVID-19 crisis ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government on Monday opened a new scheme to help small businesses prepare for Britain's exit ...
OTTAWA, Canada, November 22 (ANI): Canada and the United Kingdom have reached an interim post-Brexit trade agreement, Canadian Prime Minister ...
PARIS, France - Aware that the French are becoming weary of lockdown and need to have a better sense of ...