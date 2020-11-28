Sat, 28 Nov 2020

International

Trump now formally on the way out, but will never be forgotten

On the eve of his defeat as President of the United States, Donald Trump chose not to utter so much ...

Philippine rebels still recruiting children as fighters, says report

PASIG CITY, Philippines, Nov. 26 -- The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Thursday reported that a total of ...

UNICEF to distribute two billion Covid-19 vaccines next year

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) is working with more than 350 partners, including major airlines, shipping lines and logistics associations ...

Ivanka Trump could become embroiled in father's tax-avoidance schemes

If you're a fan of TV crime procedurals, you've no doubt seen shows where detectives interrogate two suspects detained in ...

London: Billboards against China's Chen Quanguo

London [UK], November 28 (ANI): Several Billboards have been put in the streets of London demanding the arrest of Chen ...

Freed PoK activist Baba Jan thanks Gilgit Baltistan people

Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], November 28 (ANI): Political activist Baba Jan, who was released on Friday after a decade of unlawful ...

Business

Wall St jumps, technology stocks now at highest level ever

NEW YORK, New York - Traders returned to work on Wall Street on Friday for a short time to send ...

Indian economy dives 7.5 percent in 3 months to end of September

NEW DELHI, India, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- India's economic growth rate contracted 7.5 percent during the period from July to ...

Investors in Asia divided over markets direction, dollar slides

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stock markets were mixed on Friday, and movements limited with Wall Street closed for the ...

5,400 booths subscribed for annual China-Asean Expo

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2020 shows the view of Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center and the neighboring ...

Beijing and Taipei doing good trade despite diplomatic differences

BEIJING, China, November 26 (ANI): Despite the growing disquiet between Taipei against Beijing, Chinese technology companies have increased orders for ...

William Gumede | Why reading is crucial for economic growth

Reading is a stepladder out of poverty, not only for individuals, but for entire countries.Developing a far-reaching culture of reading ...

Youth of the Beast (Yaju no seishun)
Youth of the Beast (Yaju no seishun) [DVD]