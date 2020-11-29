Sun, 29 Nov 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
39
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Philippines President Duterte delays exit from U.S. military pact

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippines, an old American ally in Asia, is changing its view on whether to scrap a ...

Trump now formally on the way out, but will never be forgotten

On the eve of his defeat as President of the United States, Donald Trump chose not to utter so much ...

Philippine rebels still recruiting children as fighters, says report

PASIG CITY, Philippines, Nov. 26 -- The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Thursday reported that a total of ...

Pollard slams Windies as Black Caps claim series

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard accused his side of not performing to international standards on Sunday after New Zealand comprehensively ...

Pandemic Calls off Christmas Markets in Europe

BERLIN, GERMANY - The European plazas where people would usually gather at crowded stalls to partake in hot mulled wine, ...

Foreign investors pull out USD 471.7 mn from Pak

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 29 (ANI): Foreign investors have pulled out USD 471.7 million from Pakistan's debt market in the past ...

Business

Section
Chinese auto-makers rake in profits of $64 billion Jan-Oct

BEIJING, China, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's auto manufacturing sector saw profits rise 6.6 percent year on year to 421.15 ...

Wall St jumps, technology stocks now at highest level ever

NEW YORK, New York - Traders returned to work on Wall Street on Friday for a short time to send ...

Indian economy dives 7.5 percent in 3 months to end of September

NEW DELHI, India, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- India's economic growth rate contracted 7.5 percent during the period from July to ...

Investors in Asia divided over markets direction, dollar slides

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stock markets were mixed on Friday, and movements limited with Wall Street closed for the ...

5,400 booths subscribed for annual China-Asean Expo

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 26, 2020 shows the view of Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center and the neighboring ...

Foreign investors pull out USD 471.7 mn from Pak

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 29 (ANI): Foreign investors have pulled out USD 471.7 million from Pakistan's debt market in the past ...

Movie Review

The Thing (1982)
Thing (1982)