BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to make more effort on promoting the political process of the Korean Peninsula issue, instead of being obsessed with grandstanding, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Wednesday.

Hua's remarks came after a U.S. official accused China of violating its obligation to impose international sanctions on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Hua pointed out that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, China has always implemented the Security Council's resolutions and fulfilled the country's international obligations. China has also actively promoted the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue.

China has repeatedly stated its position on the resolutions of the UN Security Council related to DPRK, Hua said, adding that the resolutions' goal is to realize denuclearization and maintain peace and stability on the Peninsula.

"Sanctions are only the means which must serve to achieve the goal," Hua said, adding that under the current situation, all parties should step up efforts on promoting the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue, and pay more attention to the negative impact of sanctions on the DPRK's humanitarian situation and people's livelihood.

She stressed that with the continuous spread of the coronavirus, China once again call on the Security Council to start discussions on rolling back sanctions as stipulated in relevant resolutions as soon as possible and make necessary adjustments to the sanctions, especially on people's livelihood, so as to create conditions for the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue.