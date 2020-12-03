Thu, 03 Dec 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
53
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
People magazine reveals 'People of the Year'

A celebration of 2020? Many might think we should just hold our breath and say good riddance to what has ...

Investigation in U.S. mounted into bribery for pardons claims

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating a potential crime involving bribery and presidential pardons, according to court documents unsealed ...

Barr says no evidence of fraud changing election result

WASHINGTON, DC - Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud ...

Attack on farms in Nigerian village leaves 110 farmers dead

At least 110 people are feared dead in a weekend attack on farmers in the northeast part of Nigeria blamed ...

Pro Uyghurs body slams Chinese Mission to UN

Munich [Germany], December 3 (ANI): Refuting the claims made by the Chinese Mission to the United Nations, a pro-Uyghurs body ...

Jihadists Abduct Aid Worker, Local Officials in Nigeria

KANO, NIGERIA - A humanitarian aid worker and two local officials have been abducted by Islamic State West Africa Province ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks range-bound as dollar takes another dip

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street had a less than an impressive day on Wednesday despite efforts in the ...

Clinical research firm with Irish base prepares for Covid-19 vaccines

DUBLIN, Ireland - A leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences ...

Asian stocks spend day going nowhere, pressure on greenback heats up

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia took a breather on Wednesday, with moves in either direction unremarkable.Markets globally have ...

Powell concerned about rising Covid-19 cases as U.S. economy moderates

WASHINGTON, DC, (Xinhua) -- U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that economic activity has continued to recover from ...

Stocks in Asia revive, Nikkei 225 jumps 354 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia bounced back on Tuesday, a day after stocks across the world tumbled.Good gains ...

Biden taps Indian-American to be OMB director

Washington [US], November 30 (ANI): US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced key members of his economic team, including an ...

Movie Review

Cloverfield