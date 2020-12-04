Fri, 04 Dec 2020

International

New Zealand announces nine new Coronavirus cases, 5 of them historical

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation on Thursday. ...

World heading for 'catastrophic' rise in temperatures

This year is on track to be one of the three hottest on record, completing a run of six years ...

France announces death of Valery Giscard d'Estaing, president 1974-81

PARIS, France, December 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Valery Giscard d'Estaing, president of France from 1974 to 1981 and a key actor in ...

People magazine reveals 'People of the Year'

A celebration of 2020? Many might think we should just hold our breath and say good riddance to what has ...

Investigation in U.S. mounted into bribery for pardons claims

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating a potential crime involving bribery and presidential pardons, according to court documents unsealed ...

Barr says no evidence of fraud changing election result

WASHINGTON, DC - Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud ...

Business

Weekly U.S. jobless claims dropped by more than 10 percent last week

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. unemployment benefit claims fell last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, even as the surging number ...

Asian stock markets listless, dollar drifts downwards

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia remained listless Thursday.The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose just 8.39 points or 0.03 ...

Microsoft expands its esports network

Microsoft expanded its esports scope Wednesday, announcing the acquisition of tournament event platform Smash.gg.In a tweet from the MSN_Esports account, ...

Clinical research firm with Irish base prepares for Covid-19 vaccines

DUBLIN, Ireland - A leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences ...

Powell concerned about rising Covid-19 cases as U.S. economy moderates

WASHINGTON, DC, (Xinhua) -- U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that economic activity has continued to recover from ...

Study: Gaming industry contributed $90B to U.S. economy in 2019

The U.S. gaming industry generated $90.3 billion in annual economic output in 2019, supporting nearly 429,000 jobs, according to a ...

