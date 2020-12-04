Fri, 04 Dec 2020

News RELEASES

International

United States in bid to beef up relationships in Western Hemisphere

WASHINGTON, DC - Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller has stressed the need to strengthen partnerships in the Western ...

New Zealand announces nine new Coronavirus cases, 5 of them historical

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation on Thursday. ...

World heading for 'catastrophic' rise in temperatures

This year is on track to be one of the three hottest on record, completing a run of six years ...

France announces death of Valery Giscard d'Estaing, president 1974-81

PARIS, France, December 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Valery Giscard d'Estaing, president of France from 1974 to 1981 and a key actor in ...

People magazine reveals 'People of the Year'

A celebration of 2020? Many might think we should just hold our breath and say good riddance to what has ...

Investigation in U.S. mounted into bribery for pardons claims

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating a potential crime involving bribery and presidential pardons, according to court documents unsealed ...

Business

Wall Street retreats from healthy gains, U.S. dollar caned again

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks waded into heavy weather on Thursday with gains withering in the final hour ...

Weekly U.S. jobless claims dropped by more than 10 percent last week

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. unemployment benefit claims fell last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, even as the surging number ...

Microsoft expands its esports network

Microsoft expanded its esports scope Wednesday, announcing the acquisition of tournament event platform Smash.gg.In a tweet from the MSN_Esports account, ...

Clinical research firm with Irish base prepares for Covid-19 vaccines

DUBLIN, Ireland - A leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences ...

Powell concerned about rising Covid-19 cases as U.S. economy moderates

WASHINGTON, DC, (Xinhua) -- U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that economic activity has continued to recover from ...

US in Talks With Huawei Official on Resolving Criminal Charges

U.S. prosecutors are discussing a deal with lawyers for Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou to resolve criminal charges against her, ...

Movie Review

