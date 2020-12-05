Sat, 05 Dec 2020

International

Year's long blockade against Qatar may be nearing end

NEW YORK, New York - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has added his long-standing views to current reports that the years-long ...

U.S. having second thoughts about prosecuting Huawei finance chief

U.S. prosecutors are discussing a deal with lawyers for Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou to resolve criminal charges against her, ...

U.S.-Brazil military base ponders eviction of 800 families

Antonio Marcos Diniz was only 13 years old when his family was forced to leave their home near Brazil's Atlantic ...

United States in bid to beef up relationships in Western Hemisphere

WASHINGTON, DC - Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller has stressed the need to strengthen partnerships in the Western ...

New Zealand announces nine new Coronavirus cases, 5 of them historical

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation on Thursday. ...

World heading for 'catastrophic' rise in temperatures

This year is on track to be one of the three hottest on record, completing a run of six years ...

Business

U.S. stocks climb despite slowing jobs growth

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were on the rise on Friday, despite disappointing jobs data which showed the ...

Irish economy grew in third quarter at fastest rate ever

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland's Central Statistics Office on Friday released the Quarterly National Accounts for the third quarter of 2020, ...

Latest U.S. job figures show hiring is slowing

The United States added 245,000 jobs in November, the fewest since April and the latest sign that hiring has slowed ...

Stocks in Asia continue on path to nowhere, dollar losses consolidate

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia continued to meander on Friday, while demand for the U.S. dollar continued to ...

Brazilian economy recovering fast after two negative quarters

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, (Xinhua) -- Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said Thursday that the country's economy is going through ...

Weekly U.S. jobless claims dropped by more than 10 percent last week

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. unemployment benefit claims fell last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, even as the surging number ...

Movie Review

