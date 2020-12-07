Mon, 07 Dec 2020

International

Disappearance of over 210 Armenian soldiers baffles searchers

YEREVAN, Armenia, Western Asia, December 6 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 210 requests into the whereabouts of missing Armenian soldiers have been ...

Trump says Covid-19 vaccines to be available in U.S. next week

GEORGIA, U.S., December 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Coronavirus vaccines will be made available in the U.S. next week, President Donald Trump said ...

Palestinian boy killed while protesting against new Israeli settement

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Palestinian territories - Israeli soldiers have shot dead a 13-year-old Palestinian boy on Friday who was throwing ...

Year's long blockade against Qatar may be nearing end

NEW YORK, New York - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has added his long-standing views to current reports that the years-long ...

U.S. having second thoughts about prosecuting Huawei finance chief

U.S. prosecutors are discussing a deal with lawyers for Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou to resolve criminal charges against her, ...

U.S.-Brazil military base ponders eviction of 800 families

Antonio Marcos Diniz was only 13 years old when his family was forced to leave their home near Brazil's Atlantic ...

Business

Britain prepared to press on with no-deal if talks fail

LONDON/DUBLIN - British and European Union negotiators were meeting in Brussels on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to strike a ...

Ryanair confirms order for seventy-five new Boeing 737 Max planes

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair this week placed an order to purchase an additional seventy-five Boeing 737 ...

U.S. sues Facebook for discrimination against American employees

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Facebook for discriminating against U.S. workers. The lawsuit alleges Facebook ...

Irish economy grew in third quarter at fastest rate ever

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland's Central Statistics Office on Friday released the Quarterly National Accounts for the third quarter of 2020, ...

Latest U.S. job figures show hiring is slowing

The United States added 245,000 jobs in November, the fewest since April and the latest sign that hiring has slowed ...

Brazilian economy recovering fast after two negative quarters

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, (Xinhua) -- Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said Thursday that the country's economy is going through ...

