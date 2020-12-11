Fri, 11 Dec 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
63
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
New Zealand says elections in Venezuela not free and fair

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - New Zealand supports a peaceful and democratic solution to the current crisis in Venezuela, Foreign Minister ...

Question marks over what Trump has in store for rest of his presidency

Alison Weir, of the well-known, respected Israel-Palestine online news site If Americans Knew has posted an article that speaks to ...

China trying to recruit students as spies, alleges Pompeo

WASHINGTON, DC, December 10 (ANI): Ahead of the two Senate runoff elections in the state, U.S. Secretary of State Mike ...

Elizabeth Taylor's love affair with the USSR

The actress visited the Land of the Soviets more than once and even appeared in films there.The Soviet people knew ...

Closing schools no answer to coronavirus, says UNICEF

Countries fighting the coronavirus should not impose nationwide or large-scale school closures, which is the wrong response and compounds the ...

Boris Johnson seeking summit with EU leaders to resolve Brexit impasse

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to travel to Brussels in the coming days in a bid ...

Business

Section
Asian sharemarkets skid lower, U.S. dollar trades mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia followed Wall Street's lead with a choppy session resulting in most indices finishing ...

Exports in Hong Kong rise for third consecutive quarter

HONG KONG, Dec 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The HKTDC Export Index, published by the Hong Kong Trade Development ...

Nasdaq leads falls on U.S. markets, key index drops nearly two percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were on the back foot Wednesday as talks in Congress failed to progress ...

Grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes ends

Nearly two years after two crashes that left hundreds of people dead, the Boeing 737 Max carried a flight of ...

International Air Transport Association provides gloomy travel stats

GENEVA, Switzerland, December 9 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said the recovery of passenger demand continued to ...

U.S. stocks rise as dollar makes up some ground

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks cruised higher on Tuesday.The Dow Jones advanced 104.09 points or 0.35 percent to ...

Movie Review

The Amityville Horror (1979)
Amityville Horror (1979) [Blu-Ray]