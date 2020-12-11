Fri, 11 Dec 2020

News RELEASES

Fair in Statesville

President-elect and vice president-elect get year's honors from Time

Washington [US], December 11 (ANI): U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been voted as Time magazine's ...

Bachelet takes aim at political leadership over handling of pandemic

Some political leadership during the pandemic has been "reprehensible", UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Wednesday, ...

New Zealand says elections in Venezuela not free and fair

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - New Zealand supports a peaceful and democratic solution to the current crisis in Venezuela, Foreign Minister ...

Question marks over what Trump has in store for rest of his presidency

Alison Weir, of the well-known, respected Israel-Palestine online news site If Americans Knew has posted an article that speaks to ...

China trying to recruit students as spies, alleges Pompeo

WASHINGTON, DC, December 10 (ANI): Ahead of the two Senate runoff elections in the state, U.S. Secretary of State Mike ...

Elizabeth Taylor's love affair with the USSR

The actress visited the Land of the Soviets more than once and even appeared in films there.The Soviet people knew ...

Quiet end for week on Asian markets, most indices slip

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia slipped on Friday. The Australian All Ordinaries fell 30.70 points or 0.44 percent ...

First 4-star beachfront resort opens on Dubai's Deira Islands

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai's first 4-star beachfront resort opened on Thursday.Located on Deira Islands, 800-room property is a joint venture ...

U.S. stocks mixed, Nasdaq advances, U.S. dollar dives

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. technology stocks held their ground Thursday but industrial shares waned as lawmakers continued to ...

Irish government launches Ag Climatise roadmap

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has launched a National 'Climate & Air Roadmap' for the Agriculture Sector.To be known ...

Exports in Hong Kong rise for third consecutive quarter

HONG KONG, Dec 9, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The HKTDC Export Index, published by the Hong Kong Trade Development ...

Grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes ends

Nearly two years after two crashes that left hundreds of people dead, the Boeing 737 Max carried a flight of ...

Play Misty for Me