Tue, 15 Dec 2020

Germany to tighten screws as France eases restrictions

Several countries in Europe are facing the prospect of a confined Christmas, with soaring Covid-19 cases in Germany and the ...

Electoral College to declare Biden victor on vote of 306 to 232

WASHINGTON DC - Presidential electors across the United States are voting in the Electoral College on Monday, set to officially ...

Covid-19, some people losing out, some winning

Politics is at the core of the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of jurisdiction, the specific actions many governments have taken to ...

Biden under pressure to end era of air strikes and drone strikes

Joe Biden will take command of the White House at a time when the American public is more concerned about ...

Mastermind and team behind Hariri killing still at large

The sentencing on Friday of Salim Jamil Ayyash for his part in the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic ...

Millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine now being shipped across U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC - On Friday the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to ...

Dithering day on Wall St, Dow Jones drops 185 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks dithered on Monday despite optimism that the first doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 ...

Pakistan gets Chinese funding to meet maturing Saudi Arabia loans

BEIJING, China, December 13 (ANI): China has again bailed out Pakistan as it has agreed to provide a USD 1.5 ...

South African electricity supplier Eskom in need of bailout

Eskom, South Africa's state-owned power utility, has a litany of financial and operational problems. In 2017 the Goldman Sachs Group ...

China's postal industry revenue past 11 months nears 1 trillion yuan

Employees work at an airmail distribution center of China Post in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, on Nov. 10, 2020. ...

Equities close flat after volatile trade

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices erased all early losses and closed flat after a volatile session ...

