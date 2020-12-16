Wed, 16 Dec 2020

Biden to nominate first openly gay Cabinet secretary

Washington [US], December 16 (ANI): U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will be nominating Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary, thus, ...

Biden hits campaign trail again, in Georgia

WASHINGTON, DC, December 15 (ANI): U.S. President-elect Joe Biden heads towards the state of Georgia on Tuesday, seeking a Democratic ...

Germany to tighten screws as France eases restrictions

Several countries in Europe are facing the prospect of a confined Christmas, with soaring Covid-19 cases in Germany and the ...

Electoral College to declare Biden victor on vote of 306 to 232

WASHINGTON DC - Presidential electors across the United States are voting in the Electoral College on Monday, set to officially ...

Covid-19, some people losing out, some winning

Politics is at the core of the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of jurisdiction, the specific actions many governments have taken to ...

Biden under pressure to end era of air strikes and drone strikes

Joe Biden will take command of the White House at a time when the American public is more concerned about ...

EU releases legislation to beef up demands on U.S. tech companies

BRUSSELS, Belgium, December 16 (ANI): The European Commission on Tuesday (local time) released legislation giving regulators powers to force the ...

Revival of stimulus talks lift U.S. stocks, Dow gains 338 points

NEW YORK, New York - Solid gains were recorded on Wall Street on Tuesday as hopes for a stimulus package ...

Australian government 'deeply troubled' by reports of China coal ban

SYDNEY - Australia is calling for China to clarify reports in a state-owned media outlet that it has banned imports ...

Pakistan gets Chinese funding to meet maturing Saudi Arabia loans

BEIJING, China, December 13 (ANI): China has again bailed out Pakistan as it has agreed to provide a USD 1.5 ...

South African electricity supplier Eskom in need of bailout

Eskom, South Africa's state-owned power utility, has a litany of financial and operational problems. In 2017 the Goldman Sachs Group ...

