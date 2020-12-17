Thu, 17 Dec 2020

International

Weight of America's fuiture falls on Georgians

Commerce Street, once the heart of downtown Hawkinsville, Georgia, is easily overlooked. A visitor following state highways through the Pulaski ...

Collision between bus and gas tanker leaves seven dead, 25 injured

SAMBHAL, Uttar Pradesh, India, December 16 (ANI): At least seven people have died after a roadways bus and a gas ...

Biden to nominate first openly gay Cabinet secretary

Washington [US], December 16 (ANI): U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will be nominating Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary, thus, ...

Biden hits campaign trail again, in Georgia

WASHINGTON, DC, December 15 (ANI): U.S. President-elect Joe Biden heads towards the state of Georgia on Tuesday, seeking a Democratic ...

Germany to tighten screws as France eases restrictions

Several countries in Europe are facing the prospect of a confined Christmas, with soaring Covid-19 cases in Germany and the ...

Electoral College to declare Biden victor on vote of 306 to 232

WASHINGTON DC - Presidential electors across the United States are voting in the Electoral College on Monday, set to officially ...

Business

German government to allow Huawei to establish networks across Germany

BERLIN, Germany, December 17 (ANI): Despite massive opposition from Social Democratic and Green Party members of the Bundestag, Chancellor Angela ...

U.S. stocks meander as bulls and bears do battle

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were struggling to make good gains on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones losing ...

2020s to see rapid commercialization of Space

PLANET EARTH - Space has forever captured the imagination of people around the world. Starting in the late 1950s, the ...

EU releases legislation to beef up demands on U.S. tech companies

BRUSSELS, Belgium, December 16 (ANI): The European Commission on Tuesday (local time) released legislation giving regulators powers to force the ...

Australian government 'deeply troubled' by reports of China coal ban

SYDNEY - Australia is calling for China to clarify reports in a state-owned media outlet that it has banned imports ...

Covid-19, some people losing out, some winning

Politics is at the core of the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of jurisdiction, the specific actions many governments have taken to ...

