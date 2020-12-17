PYONGYANG, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), commemorated the anniversary of his father Kim Jong Il's death by visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Thursday, reported the official Korean Central News Agency.

The report said Kim Jong Un visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on the occasion of "the greatest national memorial day," on which his father Kim Jong Il died nine years ago.

A floral basket in the name of Kim Jong Un was laid before the statues of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, it said, and Kim Jong Un, together with other visitors, paid high tribute to the statues.

In the hall where Kim Jong Il lies in state, Kim Jong Un made a deep bow in deep reverence for his father "who dedicated his whole life to the country and people," the report said.