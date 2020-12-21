Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
KABUL, Afghanistan - An assassination attempt in the Afghan capital on Sunday has killed nine people and wounded at least ...
TOKYO, Japan, (ANI): Amid the Christmas festivities and the year's biggest shopping season, severe restrictions on trade between China and ...
NEW DELHI, India - The number of coronavirus cases in India passed ten million on the weekend, with a million ...
LONDON, UK, December 19 (ANI): Nasir Aziz Khan, central spokesperson of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has slammed ...
WASHINGTON, DC, December 19 (ANI): U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on Friday expressed concern regarding an 'abrupt halt' in ...
The head of the United Nations on Friday demanded the immediate release of the remaining Nigerian schoolboys abducted by armed ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stocks were mixed on Monday in quiet trading ahead of the Christmas holidays. The main ...
WASHINGTON, DC - Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed on Sunday that leaders in Congress have finally reached ...
WASHINGTON, DC, December 19 (ANI): The U.S. Department of Commerce has added 59 Chinese entities to its export-control Entity List ...
Airlines are being encouraged to kick-start a major recovery in Irish tourism by boosting the frequency of flights.Many airlines have ...
New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): A national plan should be formulated under National Disaster Management Act (NDMA), 2005 and ...