Mon, 21 Dec 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
38
Fog in Statesville

International

Section
Afghanistan's president blames Taliban for Sunday's deadly car bombing

KABUL, Afghanistan - An assassination attempt in the Afghan capital on Sunday has killed nine people and wounded at least ...

Disruption in global cargo movements hit retail sales

TOKYO, Japan, (ANI): Amid the Christmas festivities and the year's biggest shopping season, severe restrictions on trade between China and ...

indian health officials say Covid-19 cases have now passed 10 million

NEW DELHI, India - The number of coronavirus cases in India passed ten million on the weekend, with a million ...

UKPNP slams EU DisinfoLab report

LONDON, UK, December 19 (ANI): Nasir Aziz Khan, central spokesperson of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) has slammed ...

Biden claims U.S. defense department not cooperating on transition

WASHINGTON, DC, December 19 (ANI): U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on Friday expressed concern regarding an 'abrupt halt' in ...

Jubilation in Nigeria following return of abducted schoolboys

The head of the United Nations on Friday demanded the immediate release of the remaining Nigerian schoolboys abducted by armed ...

Business

Section
Sterling sinks on surging coronavirus, stocks in Asia mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stocks were mixed on Monday in quiet trading ahead of the Christmas holidays. The main ...

McConnell confirms agreement on Covid relief deal

WASHINGTON, DC - Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed on Sunday that leaders in Congress have finally reached ...

Disruption in global cargo movements hit retail sales

TOKYO, Japan, (ANI): Amid the Christmas festivities and the year's biggest shopping season, severe restrictions on trade between China and ...

Fifty-nine companies in China placed on U.S. blacklist

WASHINGTON, DC, December 19 (ANI): The U.S. Department of Commerce has added 59 Chinese entities to its export-control Entity List ...

Dublin and Cork airports in major bid to revive Irish tourism

Airlines are being encouraged to kick-start a major recovery in Irish tourism by boosting the frequency of flights.Many airlines have ...

Parliament panel recommends national plan to deal crisis

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): A national plan should be formulated under National Disaster Management Act (NDMA), 2005 and ...

Movie Review

Gemini Man (4K UHD)