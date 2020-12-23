PYONGYANG, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- All sectors and units are waging an intensive drive to firmly consolidate the anti-epidemic walls in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.

The report said the central anti-epidemic sector is paying primary attention to making sure that "all citizens maintain the highest vigilance and unity of action to cope with the global health crisis."

"Emergency anti-epidemic units in all provinces, cities and counties urge the members of anti-epidemic posts to enhance their responsibility and tightened their control over those handling supplies through intensified education, so that state anti-epidemic measures are strictly observed," it said.

Hygienic, anti-epidemic and epizootic prevention organs at all levels also tighten their surveillance over seasonal birds and inspection of their habitats so as to thoroughly check the inroads of COVID-19, the report noted.

KCNA said public health organs urge the medical workers in charge of households to enhance their responsibilities in regular medical checkups for the elderly, children and patients with chronic diseases, find in time residents with fever and respiratory diseases and take immediate steps for curing them after pinpointing their causes.

Education institutions and scientific research institutes are putting efforts on the study and introduction of effective disinfectants and sterilization methods indispensable for cementing the anti-epidemic walls, it added.

The DPRK has not officially reported a single COVID-19 case so far, which broke out early this year and spread to most countries in the world, largely due to its timely closure of its borders and the strict measures to avoid the spread of the epidemic virus.