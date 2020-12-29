Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) signed the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief package, days after ...
JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - South Africa's COVID-19 spike has taken the country to more than 1 million confirmed cases on ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - The first allocation of Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Ireland on Saturday. The initial doses of ...
TOKYO, Japan, December 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan will suspend entry for foreigners starting Monday to contain the spread of a new ...
NEW YORK, New York - Iran has blasted the United States at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council ...
Inequality between the rich and poor worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and poverty increased, for the first time in decades. ...
TOKYO, Japan - It happens to be an 'Ultra Compact' electric vehicle with a seating capacity for 2 adults. To ...
DUBAI, UAE - As Dubai prepares to welcome in the New Year, a raft of measures has been set up ...
PODGORICA, Montenegro - The national airline of Montenegro is to be shut down.Heavily in debt, the airline has struggled with ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government is closely examining the text of the post-Brexit deal reached by the UK and ...
HAIKOU, China, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Japanese cosmetics company Shiseido has decided to participate in the first China International Consumer ...
European stocks pushed higher on Monday, with Germany's main stock index striking a record high, buoyed by a pandemic recovery ...