Tue, 29 Dec 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
30
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
$900 billion relief package sign by Trump despite rejection

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) signed the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief package, days after ...

South African cases of coronavirus reach one million

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - South Africa's COVID-19 spike has taken the country to more than 1 million confirmed cases on ...

Ireland takes delivery of Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines

DUBLIN, Ireland - The first allocation of Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Ireland on Saturday. The initial doses of ...

Japan to halt foreign arrivals after detection of new Covid strain

TOKYO, Japan, December 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan will suspend entry for foreigners starting Monday to contain the spread of a new ...

Irans blasts United States at United Nations Security Council

NEW YORK, New York - Iran has blasted the United States at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council ...

Inequality between rich and poor worsening during Covid-19

Inequality between the rich and poor worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and poverty increased, for the first time in decades. ...

Business

Section
Two-seater Toyota C+Pod electric vehicles launched

TOKYO, Japan - It happens to be an 'Ultra Compact' electric vehicle with a seating capacity for 2 adults. To ...

Palm Jumeirah in Dubai gearing up for New Year's Eve

DUBAI, UAE - As Dubai prepares to welcome in the New Year, a raft of measures has been set up ...

Montenegro national carrier to be grounded for good

PODGORICA, Montenegro - The national airline of Montenegro is to be shut down.Heavily in debt, the airline has struggled with ...

Irish government examining text of EU-UK Brexit deal

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government is closely examining the text of the post-Brexit deal reached by the UK and ...

China International Consumer Products Expo to inaugurate in Haikou

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Japanese cosmetics company Shiseido has decided to participate in the first China International Consumer ...

European stocks charge higher on Brexit deal, US stimulus

European stocks pushed higher on Monday, with Germany's main stock index striking a record high, buoyed by a pandemic recovery ...

Movie Review

The Natural
Natural