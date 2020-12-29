Tue, 29 Dec 2020

International

World Health Organization wary of what lies ahead

In the final World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 press conference of the year, on Monday, senior officials warned that the ...

2020, a world in turmoil

In a year of general upheaval, 2020 also gave rise to mass protests around the world. Though some tackled familiar ...

$900 billion relief package sign by Trump despite rejection

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) signed the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief package, days after ...

South African cases of coronavirus reach one million

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - South Africa's COVID-19 spike has taken the country to more than 1 million confirmed cases on ...

Ireland takes delivery of Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines

DUBLIN, Ireland - The first allocation of Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Ireland on Saturday. The initial doses of ...

Japan to halt foreign arrivals after detection of new Covid strain

TOKYO, Japan, December 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan will suspend entry for foreigners starting Monday to contain the spread of a new ...

Business

Stocks in Tokyo hit 30-year record, U.S. dollar dives

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia joined the global rally on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 propelled to a ...

China to build more than 600,000 5G base stations next year

BEIJING, China, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China will build more than 600,000 5G base stations next year, said Xiao Yaqing, ...

Christmas cheer hits Wall Street, indices close at lofty levels

NEW YORK, New York - The abrupt about-turn by U.S. President Donald Trump in signing the recently passed Congressional bill ...

Automated trains become a reality in India

DELHI, India - Several passengers expressed pride and excitement as they rode India's first-ever driverless train on the Delhi Metro's ...

Two-seater Toyota C+Pod electric vehicles launched

TOKYO, Japan - It happens to be an 'Ultra Compact' electric vehicle with a seating capacity for 2 adults. To ...

Palm Jumeirah in Dubai gearing up for New Year's Eve

DUBAI, UAE - As Dubai prepares to welcome in the New Year, a raft of measures has been set up ...

