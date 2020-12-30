Wed, 30 Dec 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
33
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Trump edges out Obama as most admired man this year

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Donald Trump has become the man most admired by Americans in 2020.The U.S. president has topped the ...

Britain bristles as daily virus cases rise above 50,000 for first time

Photo taken on Dec. 29, 2020 shows a man walking along the Waterloo Bridge backdropped by the Houses of Parliament ...

Republican lawmakers sue Mike Pence to sway Electoral College vote

WASHINGTON, DC, December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Republican lawmakers have filed a lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence to ensure he will ...

World Health Organization wary of what lies ahead

In the final World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 press conference of the year, on Monday, senior officials warned that the ...

2020, a world in turmoil

In a year of general upheaval, 2020 also gave rise to mass protests around the world. Though some tackled familiar ...

$900 billion relief package sign by Trump despite rejection

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) signed the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief package, days after ...

Business

Section
Greenback grinds lower in Asian trading, sharemarkets mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday. Shares in mainland China and in Hong Kong surged, ...

Unemployment rate in Brazil drops to 14.3 percent

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The unemployment rate in Brazil dropped to 14.3 percent in the three-month ...

Wall Street pauses after U.S. Senate stalls on $2,000 checks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets closed marginally lower on Tuesday with minor falls across the board.Although the ...

United Arab Emirates to launch new low-cost carrier

ABU DHABI, UAE - The new UAE national airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is ready to take off.The new budget ...

China to build more than 600,000 5G base stations next year

BEIJING, China, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China will build more than 600,000 5G base stations next year, said Xiao Yaqing, ...

Automated trains become a reality in India

DELHI, India - Several passengers expressed pride and excitement as they rode India's first-ever driverless train on the Delhi Metro's ...

Movie Review

Triple Frontier