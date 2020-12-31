A medical worker gives a cheer-up gesture at the temporary hospital converted from Wuhan Sports Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Xinhua News Agency's top 10 China news events in 2020 are as follows:

1. China secures major strategic achievements in fight against COVID-19

Facing the sudden COVID-19 outbreak, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core put people's lives first and swiftly marshaled national resources to fight a "people's war" against the virus.

In little more than a month, the rising spread of the virus was basically contained; in around two months, the daily increase in domestic coronavirus cases had fallen to single digits; and in about three months, a decisive victory was secured in protecting the hard-hit Hubei Province and its capital city of Wuhan.

Newlyweds pose for a photo with their marriage registration certificates at the civil affairs bureau in Qiaoxi District of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

2. China adopts milestone Civil Code

China's top legislature adopted the country's Civil Code on May 28.

The first Chinese law to carry the title "code" since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, the Civil Code is expected to comprehensively strengthen the protection of people's various rights and improve the Chinese socialist system of laws. It will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

Panorama taken with a drone on Sept. 17, 2020 shows the Houhai area in Nanshan District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

3. China further advances reform, opening-up

China issued a master plan for the Hainan Free Trade Port on June 1.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, demonstrated China's resolve to push forward reform and opening-up when he attended high-profile celebrations of the development of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone and Shanghai's Pudong in October and November, respectively.

Major breakthroughs have been made, including the expansion of pilot free trade zones and the signature of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Photo taken on July 1, 2020 shows the Golden Bauhinia Square after a flag-raising ceremony held by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

4. China adopts law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong

China's top legislature on June 30 voted to adopt the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. It came into force on the same date, after President Xi Jinping signed an order for its promulgation.

The law provides legal support and a fundamental guarantee to ensure the steady development of the "one country, two systems" cause.

People work at the assembly workshop of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd. in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

5. China takes global lead in economic growth

The CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core led the nation in addressing the severe impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

In the first three quarters, China's GDP expanded 0.7 percent year on year. It has become the only major economy worldwide to achieve positive growth in 2020.

Veterans of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) and young pioneers pay tribute to the martyrs at the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea, in Dandong, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

6. China commemorates War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea



China held a high-profile event to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953).

Addressing the event, Xi stressed the importance of promoting the spirit forged in the war and pooling mighty strength for the nation's march forward.

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee presides over the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

7. CPC plenum draws blueprint for China's modernization

The fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the CPC was held from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29.

The session deliberated and approved a guiding document for China's new journey to fully construct a modern socialist country: the CPC Central Committee's proposals for the formulation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends Session II of the 15th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

8. Xi conducts "cloud diplomacy" to lead world to overcome virus

Over the past year, President Xi Jinping has engaged in "cloud diplomacy" through phone calls and video conferences to advance the global fight against COVID-19 and chart the course forward for the world.

In doing so, Xi has pushed forward the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity and demonstrated China's sense of responsibility as a major country.

Combo photo taken between July and October 2020 shows villagers, who used to be registered as impoverished households in over 20 cities and counties of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, smiling as they have benefited from the poverty alleviation industry. (Xinhua)

9. China eliminates absolute poverty

China lifted its remaining 5.51 million impoverished rural residents out of poverty in 2020.

In eight years, China has managed to eliminate absolute poverty.

Image released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Dec. 4, 2020 shows China's national flag unfurled from the Chang'e-5 probe on the moon. The image was taken by a panoramic camera installed on the lander-ascender combination of the probe, before the ascender blasted off from the moon with lunar samples. (CNSA/Handout via Xinhua)

10. China makes major sci-tech progress across the board

China marked the conclusion of its three-step lunar exploration program on Dec. 17 as the returner of Chang'e-5 brought back lunar samples.

It was part of a series of major scientific and technological achievements China has made over the past year, which also include the launch of Mars probe Tianwen-1, the completion of the 10,000 meter sea trials for the manned submersible Fendouzhe and its return to port, and the development of quantum computer prototype "Jiuzhang." ■



