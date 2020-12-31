Thu, 31 Dec 2020

International

Iraq 'financially bankrupt and politically paralyzed'

CAIRO - Iraqi state TV announced Tuesday the country is suffering from a major electricity crisis following the drastic reduction ...

Sudan government to take over protection of civilians in Darfur

DARFUR, Sudan - Darfur will no longer have full-time peacekeepers after Thursday as the joint United Nations-African Union mission in ...

Trump edges out Obama as most admired man this year

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Donald Trump has become the man most admired by Americans in 2020.The U.S. president has topped the ...

Britain bristles as daily virus cases rise above 50,000 for first time

Photo taken on Dec. 29, 2020 shows a man walking along the Waterloo Bridge backdropped by the Houses of Parliament ...

Republican lawmakers sue Mike Pence to sway Electoral College vote

WASHINGTON, DC, December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Republican lawmakers have filed a lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence to ensure he will ...

World Health Organization wary of what lies ahead

In the final World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 press conference of the year, on Monday, senior officials warned that the ...

Business

Greenback shunned on FX markets, pound soars, U.S. stocks gain

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks traded modestly higher on Wednesday, while liquidation of the U.S. dollar continued unabated."To ...

UK lawmakers vote overwhelmingly, 521 to 73, to approve Brexit deal

Britain's House of Commons voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to approve a trade deal with the European Union, the last major step ...

Unemployment rate in Brazil drops to 14.3 percent

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The unemployment rate in Brazil dropped to 14.3 percent in the three-month ...

United Arab Emirates to launch new low-cost carrier

ABU DHABI, UAE - The new UAE national airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is ready to take off.The new budget ...

China to build more than 600,000 5G base stations next year

BEIJING, China, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China will build more than 600,000 5G base stations next year, said Xiao Yaqing, ...

Automated trains become a reality in India

DELHI, India - Several passengers expressed pride and excitement as they rode India's first-ever driverless train on the Delhi Metro's ...

