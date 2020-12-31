Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
CAIRO - Iraqi state TV announced Tuesday the country is suffering from a major electricity crisis following the drastic reduction ...
DARFUR, Sudan - Darfur will no longer have full-time peacekeepers after Thursday as the joint United Nations-African Union mission in ...
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Donald Trump has become the man most admired by Americans in 2020.The U.S. president has topped the ...
Photo taken on Dec. 29, 2020 shows a man walking along the Waterloo Bridge backdropped by the Houses of Parliament ...
WASHINGTON, DC, December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Republican lawmakers have filed a lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence to ensure he will ...
In the final World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 press conference of the year, on Monday, senior officials warned that the ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks traded modestly higher on Wednesday, while liquidation of the U.S. dollar continued unabated."To ...
Britain's House of Commons voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to approve a trade deal with the European Union, the last major step ...
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The unemployment rate in Brazil dropped to 14.3 percent in the three-month ...
ABU DHABI, UAE - The new UAE national airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is ready to take off.The new budget ...
BEIJING, China, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China will build more than 600,000 5G base stations next year, said Xiao Yaqing, ...
DELHI, India - Several passengers expressed pride and excitement as they rode India's first-ever driverless train on the Delhi Metro's ...