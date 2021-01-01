Fri, 01 Jan 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
49
Fog in Statesville

International

Section
Woman to take command of U.S. aircraft carrier for first time

SAN DIEGO, California - The U.S. Navy announced on Friday that Captain Amy Bauernschmidt will assume command of the USS ...

United States B52 bomber planes deployed to Gulf

WASHINGTON, DC, December 31 (ANI): Amid concerns of possible Iranian retaliation, the U.S. on Wednesday flew a pair of B-52H ...

Iraq 'financially bankrupt and politically paralyzed'

CAIRO - Iraqi state TV announced Tuesday the country is suffering from a major electricity crisis following the drastic reduction ...

Sudan government to take over protection of civilians in Darfur

DARFUR, Sudan - Darfur will no longer have full-time peacekeepers after Thursday as the joint United Nations-African Union mission in ...

Trump edges out Obama as most admired man this year

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Donald Trump has become the man most admired by Americans in 2020.The U.S. president has topped the ...

Britain bristles as daily virus cases rise above 50,000 for first time

Photo taken on Dec. 29, 2020 shows a man walking along the Waterloo Bridge backdropped by the Houses of Parliament ...

Business

Section
Wall Street sees out 2020 on positive note

NEW YORK, New York - An extraordinary year ended on Friday with U.S. stocks fittingly closing in front. Having rebounded ...

Purchasing managers index (PMI) in China slips to 55.7

People visit the renovated East Nanjing Road Walkway in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) ...

Dollar continues to be pounded in Asia, shares in China climb

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Thursday, the final day's trading of the year.In Japan and ...

Ex Facebook attorney named Staff Secretary of Biden administration

A former member of the general counsel legal team of Facebook has been appointed as Staff Secretary of U.S. President-elect ...

UK lawmakers vote overwhelmingly, 521 to 73, to approve Brexit deal

Britain's House of Commons voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to approve a trade deal with the European Union, the last major step ...

Unemployment rate in Brazil drops to 14.3 percent

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- The unemployment rate in Brazil dropped to 14.3 percent in the three-month ...

Movie Review

Ivan the Terrible Part I / Part II
Ivan the Terrible Part II