Ireland becomes member of United Nations Security Council

DUBLIN, Ireland January 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Ireland took up its seat as an elected member of the United Nations (UN) Security ...

Iran plans to prosecute Trump for ordering killing of Soleimani

TEHRAN, Iran - Iran has vowed to pursue U.S. President Donald Trump over the assassination of its top general Qassem ...

Emergence of new COVID-19 variants in African nations of major concern

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of the Congo - A new breakout of variants of COVID-19 with higher degrees of transmissibility compared to ...

Iran condemns bombing of Yemen airport

ADEN, Yemen - Mystery surrounds the attack on Yemen's international airport at its temporary capital Aden which has claimed dozens ...

Woman to take command of U.S. aircraft carrier for first time

SAN DIEGO, California - The U.S. Navy announced on Friday that Captain Amy Bauernschmidt will assume command of the USS ...

United States B52 bomber planes deployed to Gulf

WASHINGTON, DC, December 31 (ANI): Amid concerns of possible Iranian retaliation, the U.S. on Wednesday flew a pair of B-52H ...

China's telco firms facing delisting by New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, New York - The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is to bow to a decree by U.S. President ...

China implements decade-long ban on fishing in country's longest river

BEIJING, China, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- A launch ceremony of the fishing ban in key waters of the Yangtze River ...

Wall Street sees out 2020 on positive note

NEW YORK, New York - An extraordinary year ended on Thursday with U.S. stocks fittingly closing in front. Having rebounded ...

Purchasing managers index (PMI) in China slips to 55.7

People visit the renovated East Nanjing Road Walkway in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) ...

Dollar continues to be pounded in Asia, shares in China climb

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Thursday, the final day's trading of the year.In Japan and ...

Ex Facebook attorney named Staff Secretary of Biden administration

A former member of the general counsel legal team of Facebook has been appointed as Staff Secretary of U.S. President-elect ...

It's a Wonderful Life (4K Steelbook)