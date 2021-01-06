Wed, 06 Jan 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
44
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Qatari leader embraced by Saudi crown prince ahead of GCC summit

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Qatar's ruling emir arrived in Saudi Arabia for a Gulf summit and was greeted with an ...

Biden could get boost from Black youth vote in Georgia runoff

Young voters - specifically young Black voters - participating in the Georgia runoff election for two Senate seats are expected ...

Trump call to Georgian official comprised more fiction than fact

President Donald Trump put forth an array of fuzzy accounting and false claims in a phone call to Georgia's secretary ...

Venezuelan president blames West for blocking access to vaccine

CARACAS, Venezuela, January 4 (ANI/Sputnik): EU nations and the United States have refused Venezuela's request to unfreeze its assets so ...

Indian toddler, 3, dead after being imprisoned with parents

KALABURAGI, (Karnataka), [India], January 4 (ANI): Hundreds of people on Sunday held a protest against local police outside GIMS Hospital ...

Trump reacts as Covid-19 cases in United States soar past 20 million

WASHINGTON, DC - While the United States breaks new records by the day on the Covid-19 pandemic, stock markets too ...

Business

Section
Crucial Georgia elections fail to stem rise on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street made modest advances on Tuesday as the nation's focus shifted to Georgia where ...

NYSE to ignore Trump ban on Chinese telecom companies

NEW YORK, New York - In an astonishing about-face, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has decided to buck the ...

Stocks in Asia on the skids, greenback drifts lower

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan and Australia fell on Tuesday in line with Wall Street which worried about ...

Fitch maintains India's rupee is overvalued

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (ANI): Fitch Solutions has revised its forecast for the Indian rupee to average stronger at Rs 75.50 ...

Dublin Airport first in country to achieve carbon-neutral status

DUBLIN, Ireland - Dublin Airport has been formally designated as a carbon-neutral airport as part of a globally recognised environmental ...

Economic recovery to accelerate in 2021, says Chinese government

Photo shows the scene of the 22nd China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) held in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 11, ...

Movie Review

Ready Player One