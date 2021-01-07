Thu, 07 Jan 2021

News RELEASES

International

Despite denial of extradition, judge decides to keep Assange in prison

Even after the victory of Julian Assange's extradition denial, work still needs to be done to protect freedom of press ...

President Trump bans Chinese software applications transactions

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, ...

US Capitol Building on Lockdown as Protesters Breach Congress

U.S. Capitol Police ordered a lockdown Wednesday across the Capitol Complex, citing an external security threat, as thousands of Trump ...

18-year old who shot demonstrators at BLM protest pleads not guilty

The 18-year-old Illinois teenager who shot and killed two people and injured a third at a Black Lives Matter demonstration ...

U.S. President Trump looks to Mike Pence to overturn election results

WASHINGTON, DC, January 6 (ANI): Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Vice President Mike Pence has the ...

Qatari leader embraced by Saudi crown prince ahead of GCC summit

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Qatar's ruling emir arrived in Saudi Arabia for a Gulf summit and was greeted with an ...

Business

Section
Democrats takeover of U.S. Senate prompts share-buying in Japan and Oz

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Investors in parts of Asia on Thursday gave a thumbs-up to Georgian voters who delivered the ...

Australia needs to phase closure of its coal-fired power stations

The end of coal-fired generation in Australia is inevitable. Zero marginal cost, zero-emissions energy is now a reality. Wind and ...

Wall Street closes solidly higher but tech stocks lag

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. industrial stocks closed solidly higher on Wednesday despite turmoil in the capital, as pro-Trump ...

20 January deadline for French bars and restaurants to be extended

PARIS, France - The French Prime Minister is expected to confirm that bars, cafes and restaurants will not be allowed ...

Stocks in Asia mostly slump as U.S. dollar continues lower

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly lower on Wednesday as early results in the Georgia runoff races ...

Global economy could expand 4 percent this year, says World Bank

The World Bank Group on Tuesday issued a guarded growth forecast for the global economy this year, saying that a ...

