Fri, 08 Jan 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
33
Light Rain in Statesville

International

Section
End of Trump era: It couldn't have been any other way

January 6, 2021, was another Day of Infamy in U.S. History that bookmarked an unsavoury, unseemly, disgraceful, yet fitting close ...

Global leaders shocked at events in Washington, DC

World leaders reacted with shock to the storming of the US Capitol building by enraged supporters of US President Donald ...

Despite denial of extradition, judge decides to keep Assange in prison

Even after the victory of Julian Assange's extradition denial, work still needs to be done to protect freedom of press ...

President Trump bans Chinese software applications transactions

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, ...

US Capitol Building on Lockdown as Protesters Breach Congress

U.S. Capitol Police ordered a lockdown Wednesday across the Capitol Complex, citing an external security threat, as thousands of Trump ...

18-year old who shot demonstrators at BLM protest pleads not guilty

The 18-year-old Illinois teenager who shot and killed two people and injured a third at a Black Lives Matter demonstration ...

Business

Section
Shares in Japan trade at highest level in thirty years

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan broke ranks on Friday, soaring to their highest level in three decades, while ...

Assistant to Kerala Assembly Speaker questioned over dollar smuggling

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 8 (ANI): Assistant Private Secretary of the Kerala Assembly Speaker K Ayyappan on Friday morning appeared ...

U.S. stocks rally on Democrats winning of Senate

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied to new record highs on Thursday a day after the Capitol was ...

Facebook to focus on followers, 'Likes' are out

WASHINGTON, DC, January 7 (ANI): Aiming towards simplifying its overall design for users, the social media conglomerate, Facebook has dropped ...

Democrats takeover of U.S. Senate prompts share-buying in Japan and Oz

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Investors in parts of Asia on Thursday gave a thumbs-up to Georgian voters who delivered the ...

Australia needs to phase closure of its coal-fired power stations

The end of coal-fired generation in Australia is inevitable. Zero marginal cost, zero-emissions energy is now a reality. Wind and ...

Movie Review

Head
Head [Blu-Ray]