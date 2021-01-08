WASHINGTON -- Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned violence that ravaged the Capitol a day earlier, while vowing to ensure an orderly transition of power.

"Like all Americans I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem," Trump said in taped remarks posted on Twitter. "And to those who broke the law, you will pay."

- - - -

BERLIN -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her shock and sadness on Thursday after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The unsettling pictures of the riots at the U.S. Congress made her "angry and also sad," Merkel said in a video statement.

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), vowed to further improve social system and foreign relations at the ongoing party congress, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

Kim suggested practical ways to give full play to the advantages of the country's social system, as he reported to the third-day session of the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on Thursday.

- - - -

KHARTOUM -- Sudan on Thursday said it is concerned with Ethiopia's announcement of intention to carry on with the second phase of filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

"The announcement by the Ethiopian Minister of Irrigation and Energy on his country's intention to proceed with the GERD filling for the second year of 13.5 billion cubic meters of water in coming July, without prior notification and without signing a deal or exchanging of information with the Al-Rusaires Dam, constitutes a direct threat to Al-Rusaires Dam and to the lives of those who live on the banks of the Nile," said Yasir Abbas, Sudan's Irrigation and Water Resources Minister.