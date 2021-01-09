MUMBAI -- Ten children died after a fire broke out at a special newborn care unit in India's western state of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday.

Seven children have been rescued from the hospital located in Bhandara district, 896 km from Mumbai, said a surgeon of the civic hospital. (India-Children-Fire)

- - - -

RIO DE JANEIRO -- A Brazilian woman has become the first person in the world to be re-infected with a variant of the novel coronavirus known as E484K, state-run news agency Agencia Brasil reported on Friday.

The case, discovered by researchers from the D'Or Institute for Research and Education in northeast Bahia, involves a 45-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 in May and tested positive again in October with the mutation. In both cases, the patient did not present serious symptoms. (Brazil-Coronavirus-Variant)

- - - -

SAN FRANCISCO -- Twitter said on Friday that it has permanently removed the account of U.S. President Donald Trump for possible "further incitement of violence."

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them - specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter - we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the company said in a statement. (US-Twitter-Suspension-Trump)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has called on the United States to end its hostile policy towards Pyongyang, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday.

At the on-going eighth Party Congress, Kim said that halting hostilities by Washington will be the key to future relations between DPRK and the United States. (DPRK-US-Relations)