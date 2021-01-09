Sat, 09 Jan 2021

International

China's Hebei province braces for Wuhan-scale coronavirus surge

BEIJING, China, January 8 (ANI): Amid the Chinese claims of COVID-19 containment, another Wuhan awaits in Hebei province, a geographical ...

Calls for President Trump to be brought to justice

Now that Donald Trump has gone full Lukashenko in his now-violent plot to retain power, we have to ask whether ...

End of Trump era: It couldn't have been any other way

January 6, 2021, was another Day of Infamy in U.S. History that bookmarked an unsavoury, unseemly, disgraceful, yet fitting close ...

Global leaders shocked at events in Washington, DC

World leaders reacted with shock to the storming of the US Capitol building by enraged supporters of US President Donald ...

Despite denial of extradition, judge decides to keep Assange in prison

Even after the victory of Julian Assange's extradition denial, work still needs to be done to protect freedom of press ...

President Trump bans Chinese software applications transactions

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, ...

Business

European Union and United Kingdom to counter China in Asia Pacific

Germany, France and Britain each plan to boost their military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, a move analysts say is ...

Stocks in U.S. reaching lofty heights, Nasdaq gains 135 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose again on Friday to new record highs, despite the turmoil in Washington ...

Demand for Chinese goods prompts pressures availability of containers

BEIJING, China - China's booming export markets are causing a worldwide shortage of containers.The shortage, together with accelerating international freight ...

Shares in Japan trade at highest level in thirty years

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan broke ranks on Friday, soaring to their highest level in three decades, while ...

Assistant to Kerala Assembly Speaker questioned over dollar smuggling

Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 8 (ANI): Assistant Private Secretary of the Kerala Assembly Speaker K Ayyappan on Friday morning appeared ...

U.S. stocks rally on Democrats winning of Senate

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied to new record highs on Thursday a day after the Capitol was ...

