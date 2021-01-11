Mon, 11 Jan 2021

Second law enforcement official who defended U.S. Capitol is dead

WASHINGTON, DC, January 11 (ANI): A U.S. Capitol police officer who responded to the mob riots in Washington on Wednesday, ...

Pakistan hit with nationwide blackout

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - A massive power failure has plunged the entire Southeast Asian country of Pakistan, and its population of ...

Plane with 62 people aboard crashes into sea off Indonesia

Indonesian authorities say they have found the location where they believe a Boeing 737 passenger plane crashed into the sea ...

Pressure on embattled U.S. senators who enabled Trump claims

WASHINGTON, DC - Calls are mounting for U.S. senators who have enabled President Donald Trump over his term, and who ...

138 House Republicans opposed Pennsylvania Electoral College votes

It was past midnight on Thursday, January 7, when the House began its debate on whether to accept Pennsylvania's 20 ...

China's Hebei province braces for Wuhan-scale coronavirus surge

BEIJING, China, January 8 (ANI): Amid the Chinese claims of COVID-19 containment, another Wuhan awaits in Hebei province, a geographical ...

Demand pushes greenback sharply higher in Asia, stocks ease

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia fell on Monday, while the U.S. dollar rebounded sharply. At the close of ...

Silicon Valley braces for Trump onslaught on social media giants

WASHINGTON, DC, January 10 (ANI): President Donald Trump will be targeting Twitter and other social media platforms during his final ...

European Union and United Kingdom to counter China in Asia Pacific

Germany, France and Britain each plan to boost their military presence in the Indo-Pacific region, a move analysts say is ...

Stocks in U.S. reaching lofty heights, Nasdaq gains 135 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose again on Friday to new record highs, despite the turmoil in Washington ...

Demand for Chinese goods prompts pressures availability of containers

BEIJING, China - China's booming export markets are causing a worldwide shortage of containers.The shortage, together with accelerating international freight ...

European stock markets drop at open

European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Monday after last week's strong week for global equities.London's benchmark ...

A Cure for Wellness