Thu, 14 Jan 2021

News

Republicans Cheney and Katko to vote to impeach Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - Republican member of the House of Representatives Liz Cheney (Wyoming), the eldest daughter of former Vice President ...

Policeman dies in attack on polio workers in northwest Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - A police officer guarding polio vaccination workers in northwestern Pakistan has been shot dead.It is the latest ...

Trump administration designates Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism

The Trump administration redesignated Cuba as a "state sponsor of terrorism" Monday, just nine days before U.S. President Donald Trump ...

Second person arrested in Iraqi oil bribery scandal

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A man was arrested after he left mandatory hotel quarantine in Sydney on Monday.Shortly after he ...

Pelosi wants President Trump gone before inauguration day

WASHINGTON, DC - United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will on Monday seek a vote in Congress to have President ...

Second law enforcement official who defended U.S. Capitol is dead

WASHINGTON, DC, January 11 (ANI): A U.S. Capitol police officer who responded to the mob riots in Washington on Wednesday, ...

Australian and Japanese stocks advance, dollar remains under pressure

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in China and Hong Kong sank on Wednesday, while in Japan and Australia the major ...

One-week ban for Trump on YouTube follows removal of video

WASHINGTON, DC - YouTube is suspending U.S. President Donald Trump's channel for at least one week, and potentially longer, after ...

Wall Street holds on to minor gains as greenback slides again

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks managed to finish in the black on Tuesday but gains were unremarkable. With ...

Sheldon Adelson, founder of Las Vegas Sands, passes away

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Influential Republican backer and supporter of Israel, multi-billionaire gambling magnate Sheldon Adelson has died at the ...

Stocks mixed in Asia Pacific, Chinese markets do best

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in China, including Hong Kong rallied on Tuesday.In Japan, traders returned to their desks after ...

Movie business in China booming, local productions are best performers

BEIJING, China, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's box office continued robust growth into 2021 after scoring a record high for ...

Mission: Impossible"Ghost Protocol