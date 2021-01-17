Sun, 17 Jan 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
38
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Former firefighter accused of throwing fire extinguisher at Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC The man who struck down three U.S. Capitol Police officers with a fire extinguisher during last week's storming ...

Proescutors charge man from Utah following storming of U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC - A Utah man has been charged with breaking into the U.S. Capitol last week wearing a bullet-proof ...

Dozens dead in quake which struck Indonesia's West Sulawesi province

Provided by Xinhua | &A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has killed 35 people in Indonesia, injuring 637 and displacing around 15,000 people.JAKARTA, ...

Four dead, many injured after UN peacekeepers ambushed in Mali

Five United Nations peacekeepers lost their lives on Wednesday, 4 in Mali and one in the Central African Republic. 4 ...

Wuhan welcomes WHO experts investigating source of coronavirus

BEIJING, China - A team of 10 World Health Organisation (WHO) experts arrived in Wuhan on Thursday to investigate the ...

Impeachment proceedings in House of Representatives successful

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday became the second U.S. president in history to be impeached.Democrats were ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks dive as demand for U.S. dollars intensifies

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street ended the week on a negative note Friday with all the major indices ...

Near-$2 trillion stimulus package announced by Biden

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) announced a USD 1.9 trillion plan to revive the ...

Biden stimulus proposal fails to boost stocks in Asia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed on Friday despite U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announcing a $1.9 trillion stimulus package ...

House prices in 70 major cities in China record increases

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China continued to see a generally stable housing market in December, with home prices in ...

Impeachment rattles U.S. investors, all ket stock indices lose ground

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday following data showing a larger-than-expected increase in weekly unemployment claims, ...

New and used car sales in Ireland plunged in 2020

DUBLIN, Ireland an. 12 (Xinhua) -- A total of 84,309 units of new private cars were sold in Ireland in ...

Movie Review

Rocketman