Mon, 18 Jan 2021

News RELEASES

Trump administration makes major military strategic shift for Israel

WASHINGTON, DC - In a sign of the changing political environment in the Middle East, the United States military will ...

Execution on Saturday possible last Federal execution in United States

WASHINGTON, DC - Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's administration carried out its last federal execution when Dustin John Higgs, convicted ...

Undercover Chinese survey ship intercepted in Indonesian waters

A Chinese government survey ship was intercepted "running dark" without broadcasting its position via AIS (Automated Identification System) by Indonesian ...

Former firefighter accused of throwing fire extinguisher at Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC The man who struck down three U.S. Capitol Police officers with a fire extinguisher during last week's storming ...

Proescutors charge man from Utah following storming of U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC - A Utah man has been charged with breaking into the U.S. Capitol last week wearing a bullet-proof ...

Dozens dead in quake which struck Indonesia's West Sulawesi province

Provided by Xinhua | &A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has killed 35 people in Indonesia, injuring 637 and displacing around 15,000 people.JAKARTA, ...

Owner of pharmacy conglomerate gets 18 years for defrauding TRICARE

A U.S. businessman, a giant in the pharmaceutical industry, is to be jailed for eighteen years and will have to ...

Irish exports increased by 17 percent in November

DUBLIN, Ireland - A major increase in the export of medical and pharmaceutical products has boosted Ireland's balance of trade. ...

Orders for Nissan Magnite vehicles in India stands at 35,000

BANGALORE, India - Following an earlier report of 36 units of the Nissan Magnite being delivered on a single day ...

U.S. stocks dive as demand for U.S. dollars intensifies

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street ended the week on a negative note Friday with all the major indices ...

Near-$2 trillion stimulus package announced by Biden

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) announced a USD 1.9 trillion plan to revive the ...

Biden stimulus proposal fails to boost stocks in Asia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed on Friday despite U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announcing a $1.9 trillion stimulus package ...

