Tue, 19 Jan 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
30
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Thousands of armed National Guard troops patrol U.S. capital

WASHINGTON, DC - Washington is locked down and U.S. law enforcement officials are geared up for pro-Trump marches in all ...

Trump administration makes major military strategic shift for Israel

WASHINGTON, DC - In a sign of the changing political environment in the Middle East, the United States military will ...

Execution on Saturday possible last Federal execution in United States

WASHINGTON, DC - Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's administration carried out its last federal execution when Dustin John Higgs, convicted ...

Undercover Chinese survey ship intercepted in Indonesian waters

A Chinese government survey ship was intercepted "running dark" without broadcasting its position via AIS (Automated Identification System) by Indonesian ...

Former firefighter accused of throwing fire extinguisher at Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC The man who struck down three U.S. Capitol Police officers with a fire extinguisher during last week's storming ...

Ghulam ecstatic on being named in Pakistan Test squad

Karachi [Pakistan], January 18 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kamran Ghulam not only broke the record for most runs in a single ...

Business

Section
Chinese stocks trend higher on improving economy

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in mainland China and Hong Kong advanced on Monday on news that the world's second-largest ...

Owner of pharmacy conglomerate gets 18 years for defrauding TRICARE

A U.S. businessman, a giant in the pharmaceutical industry, is to be jailed for eighteen years and will have to ...

Irish exports increased by 17 percent in November

DUBLIN, Ireland - A major increase in the export of medical and pharmaceutical products has boosted Ireland's balance of trade. ...

Orders for Nissan Magnite vehicles in India stands at 35,000

BANGALORE, India - Following an earlier report of 36 units of the Nissan Magnite being delivered on a single day ...

U.S. stocks dive as demand for U.S. dollars intensifies

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street ended the week on a negative note Friday with all the major indices ...

Near-$2 trillion stimulus package announced by Biden

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) announced a USD 1.9 trillion plan to revive the ...

Movie Review

Polyester