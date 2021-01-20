Wed, 20 Jan 2021

News RELEASES

Fair in Statesville

International

Section
B'Tselem describes Israel as apartheid state

Last week Israeli human rights group B'Tselem released a position paper describing for the first time in its 30-year history, ...

Inauguration Day for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris arrives

WASHINGTON, DC - With a promise to 'heal' America, which in recent months witnessed a chaotic election and messy transition ...

Dozens dead as Taliban and Afghan security forces clashes escalate

KABUL, Afghanistan - Major violence has spread, and escalated across Afghanistan.Scores of national security forces and Taliban militants have been ...

Israel shuts out Palestinians from vaccine program

JERUSALEM - Israeli authorities should provide Covid-19 vaccines to the more than 4.5 million Palestinians in the occupied West Bank ...

Thousands of armed National Guard troops patrol U.S. capital

WASHINGTON, DC - Washington is locked down and U.S. law enforcement officials are geared up for pro-Trump marches in all ...

Trump administration makes major military strategic shift for Israel

WASHINGTON, DC - In a sign of the changing political environment in the Middle East, the United States military will ...

Business

Section
Shares generally gain ground in Asia, while greenback flounders

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia generally advanced on Wednesday, confident the incoming Biden administration will take positive ...

U.S. stocks rise for last hurrah as Trump exits White House

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, the last day of Donald Trump's presidency.It was a fitting farewell as numerous records were ...

Fishers get boost as Ireland designates 5 new ports for IUU and NEAFC

DUBLIN, Ireland - Five additional Irish ports for UK registered Northern Ireland vessel landings have been designated for both IUU ...

Asian stocks on fire, U.S. dollar comeback fizzles

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were hot on Tuesday, although mainland China was running against the trend.In Hong ...

Australian commercial metro radio fans hit over 11 million last year

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The Australian metropolitan commercial radio audience grew by 2% to nearly 11.1 million listeners in 2020, ...

U.S. stocks take a dip on recent economic data

NEW YORK, New York - According to futures trading, U.S. stocks are likely to sink further when they re-open on ...

Movie Review

The Lodge
Lodge