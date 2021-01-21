Thu, 21 Jan 2021

International

48 years after winning Senate seat, Biden assumes presidency

The end of Donald Trump's dysfunctional tenure in the White House means the start of a relatively normal presidency under ...

Former President Donald Trump arrives at new home, Mar-a-Lago

U.S. President Donald Trump left the White House for the final time on Wednesday, heading by helicopter to a nearby ...

B'Tselem describes Israel as apartheid state

Last week Israeli human rights group B'Tselem released a position paper describing for the first time in its 30-year history, ...

Inauguration Day for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris arrives

WASHINGTON, DC - With a promise to 'heal' America, which in recent months witnessed a chaotic election and messy transition ...

Dozens dead as Taliban and Afghan security forces clashes escalate

KABUL, Afghanistan - Major violence has spread, and escalated across Afghanistan.Scores of national security forces and Taliban militants have been ...

Israel shuts out Palestinians from vaccine program

JERUSALEM - Israeli authorities should provide Covid-19 vaccines to the more than 4.5 million Palestinians in the occupied West Bank ...

Business

U.S. stocks jump sharply after inauguration

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied to new record highs on Wednesday as the 46th president of the ...

Jack Ma reappears after disappearing from public view 2 months ago

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has made his first public appearance since openly criticizing China's financial regulatory system just over two ...

Shares generally gain ground in Asia, while greenback flounders

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia generally advanced on Wednesday, confident the incoming Biden administration will take positive ...

Taiwanese company Acer unveils 5 new PCs priced at under $500

TAIPEI, Taiwan - The Taiwanese multinational hardware and electronics company, Acer unveiled five new workstations focused on schools on Tuesday, ...

U.S. stocks rise for last hurrah as Trump exits White House

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, the last day of Donald Trump's presidency.It was a fitting farewell as numerous records were ...

Fishers get boost as Ireland designates 5 new ports for IUU and NEAFC

DUBLIN, Ireland - Five additional Irish ports for UK registered Northern Ireland vessel landings have been designated for both IUU ...

