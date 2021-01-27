SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Foreign ministers of South Korea and the United States held phone talks to discuss issues of mutual interest, including the Korean Peninsula issue and other regional, global matters, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha talked over phone with U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken for about 30 minutes earlier in the day.

During the talks, Kang and Blinken shared the view that the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula is a matter that should be urgently dealt with under the Biden administration, agreeing to closely consult with each other to resolve the issue.

They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in resolving the global issues, such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kang welcomed the inauguration of Blinken, who has a deep understanding of the Seoul-Washington relations and the Korean Peninsula issues, according to the Seoul ministry.