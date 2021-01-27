Wed, 27 Jan 2021

Fog in Statesville

International

Covid has hindered diplomatic action, complicated peacemaking efforts

Since September, the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic has deepened, infecting close to 100 million people, costing more than ...

Work on final 150kms of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline begins

The Russian vessel tapped to finish the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has begun work in Danish waters just ...

U.S. military cleared to recruit transgender people

President Joe Biden has issued an executive order that overturns a ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military.In ...

Chinese and Indian armies move closer to resolving border dispute

NEW DELHI, India - India and China have agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops in ...

UK variant of coronavirus could be more lethal says government adviser

PanARMENIAN.Net - There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk ...

International drug lord compared to Pablo Escobar is finally caught

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - A Canadian man, one of the world's most wanted fugitives, has been arrested by the Central Unit ...

Business

Wall Street finishes with modest losses, U.S. dollar slips

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were out of favour on Tuesday with the main indices drifting lower.At the ...

Indian farmers protesting new laws clash with Delhi police

NEW DELHI, India - After clashes between protestors and police in several parts of Delhi, farmers on Tuesday, the Samyukta ...

Nikkei 225 loses 276 points, Aussie stock market shut for national day

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia lost ground on Tuesday.The Australian market missed the damage as markets were closed ...

United States Senate overwhelmingly approves Yellen as treasury chief

WASHINGTON, DC, January 26 (ANI) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed Janet Yellen to be the next Secretary of the ...

U.S. stocks have choppy day, Nasdaq records solid gain

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street got the wobbles on Monday after a sell-off in Europe and the UK. ...

Harry Potter could be headed for small screen debut

Washington [US], January 25 (ANI): Potterheads have a reason to rejoice as a new 'Harry Potter' television series is currently ...

