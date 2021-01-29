Fri, 29 Jan 2021

Trump supporter charged with depriving Hillary Clinton of 2016 votes

NEW YORK, New York - A supporter of President Donald Trump has been charged with fraudulent conduct in a bid ...

Biden examining last minute decisions by Trump administration

Washington DC [US], January 28 (ANI): The Joe Biden administration is currently reviewing the latest actions taken by the Donald ...

Covid-19 kills two more Zimbabwean government ministers

HARARE - Zimbabwe's government held burials Wednesday for two Cabinet ministers and a former prison official who died from COVID-19. ...

Today's nuclear bombs 30 times more lethal than 1945 originals

On Friday, January 22, 2021, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) became international law for the 122 ...

Covid has hindered diplomatic action, complicated peacemaking efforts

Since September, the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic has deepened, infecting close to 100 million people, costing more than ...

Work on final 150kms of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline begins

The Russian vessel tapped to finish the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has begun work in Danish waters just ...

737 Max grounding and Covid hamper Boeing 4th quarter results

BOEING - The Boeing Company has reported fourth-quarter revenue of $15.3 billion, reflecting lower commercial deliveries and services volume primarily ...

Asia takes cue from Wall Street, stocks tumble

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - It was a red letter day on Thursday on Asian stock markets with all the major ...

Facebook profit in fourth quarter rises 53% to $11.2 billion

SAN FRANCISCO, California - Facebook's profits surged in the final three months of last year as people enduring the holidays ...

Wall Street hits the skids, Nasdaq drops more than 350 points

NEW YORK, New York - Covering for short-selling saw some shares jump sharply on American stock exchanges on Wednesday, but ...

Global economy expected to perform strongly, says IMF

WASHINGTON, DC - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said the global economy is projected to grow by 5.5 per ...

Lower iron ore prices hit Australian stock market, Nikkei 225 rises

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday.Japan's Nikkei 225 eked out a small gain despite concerns ...

