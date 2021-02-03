Wed, 03 Feb 2021

International

FBI director pays tribute to fallen special agents

MIAMI, FLORIDA - The FBI has released the names of two agents killed in a shoot-out in Sunrise, in the ...

FBI agents gunned down in Miami metropolitan area

A number of FBI agents have been shot during a shoot-out in Sunrise, a city in Broward County, in the ...

Tokyo Olympics reaffirmed for July/August this year

TOKYO, Japan - Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori on Tuesday said that the Olympic games will go ahead no matter ...

Harvard astrophysicist claims alien vessel has been spotted

The lingering question of whether humans are alone in the universe is a topic of hot debate, with Harvard astrophysicist ...

Military takes over government in Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi detained

Myanmar's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu ...

Car bombing and gunfight in Somalia leaves 9 dead, dozens wounded

The United Nations envoy for Somalia has strongly condemned Sunday's terrorist attack on a hotel near the international airport in ...

Business

Stocks in Asia mostly higher Wednesday, but Chinese markets subdued

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks surged again in Tokyo and Sydney on Wednesday.Investors and traders in mainland China, and in ...

Report shows 986 million Chinese people using mobile phones

Provided by Xinhua | A judge discusses cases with a colleague via video at home in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning ...

Calls for Maryland's General Assembly to override drugs bill

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland - A coalition is urging Maryland's General Assembly to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a bill to ...

Wall Street jubilant over stimulus plan, Dow jumps 475 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks and the dollar rallied again on Tuesday, adding to Monday's gains. Continued negotiations ...

Correction in silver prices has spillover effect on gold

CHICAGO, Illinois, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on ...

Stocks in Asia continue flying, Nasdaq up 271 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose again Tuesday following major advances on global markets overnight.Talk of the much-anticipated ...

