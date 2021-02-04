Thu, 04 Feb 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
32
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
American death toll from coronavirus this year alone exceeds 100,000

Tombstones at Green-Wood Cemetery stand in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Brooklyn borough ...

Aung San Suu Kyi formally charged, remanded in custody

YANGON, Myanmar - Police in Myanmar, also known as Burma, have filed several charges against the elected civilian leader Aung ...

FBI director pays tribute to fallen special agents

MIAMI, FLORIDA - The FBI has released the names of two agents killed in a shoot-out in Sunrise, in the ...

FBI agents gunned down in Miami metropolitan area

A number of FBI agents have been shot during a shoot-out in Sunrise, a city in Broward County, in the ...

Tokyo Olympics reaffirmed for July/August this year

TOKYO, Japan - Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori on Tuesday said that the Olympic games will go ahead no matter ...

Harvard astrophysicist claims alien vessel has been spotted

The lingering question of whether humans are alone in the universe is a topic of hot debate, with Harvard astrophysicist ...

Business

Section
Stocks rally in Asian runs out of steam, Nikkei 225 falls 305 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks fell sharply in Asia on Thursday as interest rates moved higher, pushing bond prices lower. ...

Bezos to quit top executive role at Amazon, Andy Jassy to step up

SEATTLE, Washington - Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is to relinquish his role as CEO and take the chair ...

U.S. stocks trade sideways Wednesday, dollar directionless too

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States finished flat on Wednesday, despite strong gains by Amazon and ...

Amazon revenue soared to $386 billion in 2020

SEATTLE, Washington - Despite, or perhaps because of, a raging pandemic, Amazon.com Inc. saw its operating cash flow soar 72 ...

Stocks in Asia mostly higher Wednesday, but Chinese markets subdued

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks surged again in Tokyo and Sydney on Wednesday.Investors and traders in mainland China, and in ...

Report shows 986 million Chinese people using mobile phones

Provided by Xinhua | A judge discusses cases with a colleague via video at home in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning ...

Movie Review

Tigerland
Tigerland [DVD]